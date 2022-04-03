Widmann Financial Services Inc. Makes New $26,000 Investment in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 11.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 2.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in PPL by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 16,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in PPL by 0.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.88%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

