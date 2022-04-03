Widmann Financial Services Inc. Makes New $28,000 Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,565,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,156,329,000 after buying an additional 614,462 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $815,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,927 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,259,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $623,436,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,058,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $594,014,000 after purchasing an additional 566,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,877,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,571,000 after acquiring an additional 277,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.04.

NYSE ZBH opened at $127.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.23, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $108.47 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.62 and its 200-day moving average is $130.21.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

