Widmann Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 14.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 475,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,054,000 after purchasing an additional 60,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 33.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,258,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,809,000 after purchasing an additional 317,822 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 31.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup started coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.47.

M&T Bank stock opened at $164.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $128.46 and a 12 month high of $186.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.31.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Profile (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

