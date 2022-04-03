Widmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,261 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,493,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $248,268,000 after acquiring an additional 578,281 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 181,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 16.1% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of VOD opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14.
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
