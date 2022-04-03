Widmann Financial Services Inc. Takes $42,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,726,000 after buying an additional 473,611 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 379,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,847,000 after acquiring an additional 59,643 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 185.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $448,149.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.21.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.64 and its 200 day moving average is $78.46.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

About Colgate-Palmolive (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.