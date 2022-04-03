Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

WHLM opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.94. Wilhelmina International has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $14.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wilhelmina International by 31.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Wilhelmina International in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Wilhelmina International in the third quarter valued at about $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

