William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Arhaus in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. William Blair also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ARHS. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arhaus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Arhaus stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57. Arhaus has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARHS. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $11,169,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $11,499,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at $2,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

