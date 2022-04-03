William Blair Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB)

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Acutus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acutus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Acutus Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acutus Medical presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Shares of AFIB stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. Acutus Medical has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 8.57.

Acutus Medical ( NASDAQ:AFIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.30). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 107.24% and a negative net margin of 748.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Acutus Medical will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Acutus Medical by 241.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Acutus Medical by 120.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Acutus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Acutus Medical by 24.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

