William P. Foley II Sells 302,305 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Stock

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) Director William P. Foley II sold 302,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $3,077,464.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE ALIT opened at $9.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Alight, Inc. has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $13.34.
Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alight in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,261,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,534,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,633,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,430,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alight Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alight (ALIT)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.