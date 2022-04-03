William P. Foley II Sells 302,305 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Stock

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) Director William P. Foley II sold 302,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $3,077,464.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE ALIT opened at $9.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Alight, Inc. has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $13.34.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alight in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,261,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,534,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,633,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,430,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

