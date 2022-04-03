Winder Investment Pte Ltd Purchases 29,015 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 29,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.80 per share, with a total value of $2,460,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

On Monday, March 28th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 17,429 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.83 per share, with a total value of $1,426,215.07.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 20,523 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $1,633,630.80.

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $85.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.93. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $106.32.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.27 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SXT. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 22,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sensient Technologies (Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.