Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the information technology services provider on Wednesday, April 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Wipro has a payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wipro to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

WIT stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WIT. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.55 to $7.70 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Wipro in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Wipro by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Wipro by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 237,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wipro by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares during the period. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

