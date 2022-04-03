WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.55 and last traded at $47.81. 93,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 196,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.85.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.74.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 585.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 10.3% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000.

