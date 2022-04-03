Wolfe Research Lowers State Street (NYSE:STT) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $101.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.67.

STT stock opened at $85.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.83. State Street has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that State Street will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in State Street by 63.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,287 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in State Street by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 16,195 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in State Street by 7.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in State Street by 497.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 76,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in State Street by 17.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

