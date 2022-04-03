Workiva (NYSE:WK) vs. NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) and NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Workiva shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Workiva shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Workiva has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NCC Group has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Workiva and NCC Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workiva $443.29 million 14.34 -$37.73 million ($0.75) -163.13 NCC Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NCC Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Workiva.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Workiva and NCC Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workiva 0 0 5 0 3.00 NCC Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Workiva currently has a consensus target price of $136.40, indicating a potential upside of 11.48%. Given Workiva’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Workiva is more favorable than NCC Group.

Profitability

This table compares Workiva and NCC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workiva -8.51% -39.05% -3.73% NCC Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Workiva beats NCC Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workiva (Get Rating)

Workiva Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications. It serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

About NCC Group (Get Rating)

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions. It also provides detection and response services, including managed detection and response, incident response, and threat intelligence; compliance services, such as data privacy, government security, and payments; and remediation and big bounty services. In addition, the company offers training services for end-users, administrators, tech specialists, and managers. Further, it provides software resilience services, such as cloud software escrow solutions, on-premises software escrow agreements, on-premises software escrow verification, virtual and physical escrow vaults, software security testing, and software risk assessment tools. The company serves customers in various industries that include finance and professional, transport and manufacturing, public, retail, and energy and utilities, as well as technology, media, telecommunications sectors. NCC Group plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

