World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.
WRLD stock opened at $197.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.09, a current ratio of 20.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.58. World Acceptance has a twelve month low of $123.17 and a twelve month high of $265.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.22.
In related news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total value of $48,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $600,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $708,450 in the last 90 days. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in World Acceptance by 32.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in World Acceptance by 565.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in World Acceptance by 12.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in World Acceptance by 14.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in World Acceptance by 11.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.
About World Acceptance (Get Rating)
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
