World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

WRLD stock opened at $197.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.09, a current ratio of 20.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.58. World Acceptance has a twelve month low of $123.17 and a twelve month high of $265.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.22.

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $148.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.12 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 19.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that World Acceptance will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total value of $48,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $600,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $708,450 in the last 90 days. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in World Acceptance by 32.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in World Acceptance by 565.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in World Acceptance by 12.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in World Acceptance by 14.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in World Acceptance by 11.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance (Get Rating)

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.