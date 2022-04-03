WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) Short Interest Update

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:WVFC opened at $15.06 on Friday. WVS Financial has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $28.36 million, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Get WVS Financial alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th.

WVS Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WVS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WVS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.