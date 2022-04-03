Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WYNN. Union Gaming Research raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. CBRE Group lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.11.

Shares of WYNN opened at $80.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.65 and a 200 day moving average of $86.24. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $137.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 2.31.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $64,347,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

