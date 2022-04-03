Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Lifted to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEFGet Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

XEBEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.25.

OTCMKTS XEBEF opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88. Xebec Adsorption has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $4.43.

About Xebec Adsorption (Get Rating)

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

