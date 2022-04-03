Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Lifted to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

XEBEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.25.

OTCMKTS XEBEF opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88. Xebec Adsorption has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $4.43.

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

