Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Lifted to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
XEBEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.25.
OTCMKTS XEBEF opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88. Xebec Adsorption has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $4.43.
Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xebec Adsorption (XEBEF)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.