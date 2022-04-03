Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$3.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cormark cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.06.

Xebec Adsorption stock opened at C$2.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Xebec Adsorption has a 12-month low of C$1.37 and a 12-month high of C$5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$343.01 million and a P/E ratio of -14.71.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

