Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.22). Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 305.33% and a negative net margin of 248.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on XERS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

XERS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.58. 1,206,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,091. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.56 million and a P/E ratio of -1.70.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $27,171.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XERS. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $71,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 342,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

