Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on XRX. TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Xerox alerts:

NYSE XRX opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.70. Xerox has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $25.58. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.70.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Xerox had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at $30,236,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 91,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,230,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,853,000 after acquiring an additional 61,075 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.