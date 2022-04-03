XSGD (XSGD) Market Cap Hits $169.53 Million

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, XSGD has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a total market cap of $169.53 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00049875 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,514.18 or 0.07542547 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,598.79 or 1.00015834 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00054745 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 234,238,180 coins and its circulating supply is 228,774,471 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

