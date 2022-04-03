York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

YORW opened at $43.67 on Thursday. York Water has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $53.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.73 million, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Get York Water alerts:

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. York Water had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 30.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that York Water will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1949 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in York Water in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in York Water by 665.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in York Water by 14.2% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in York Water by 191.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in York Water by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. 40.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

York Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.