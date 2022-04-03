Yü Group (LON:YU) Trading Down 2%

Yü Group PLC (LON:YU – Get Rating) shares traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 230.40 ($3.02) and last traded at GBX 230.40 ($3.02). 2,984 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 8,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235 ($3.08).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 250.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 242.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86.

About Yü Group (LON:YU)

YÃ¼ Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, supplies energy and utility solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers in the United Kingdom. The company supplies electricity, gas, water, and other utility solutions. It also provides electric vehicle charge points; meter installations to connect properties under construction; and energy insights and advice services.

