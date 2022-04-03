Yuhan (OTC:YUHNF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Yuhan (OTC:YUHNF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Get Yuhan alerts:

About Yuhan (Get Rating)

Yuhan Corp. engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, health foods, cosmetics and consumer products. It operates through the following business areas: Pharmaceutical, Household products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API). Its products include APIs and intermediates and finished products such as ethical drugs, over-the-counter drugs and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Yuhan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yuhan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.