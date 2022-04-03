Yuhan (OTC:YUHNF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2022

Yuhan (OTC:YUHNFGet Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

About Yuhan (Get Rating)

Yuhan Corp. engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, health foods, cosmetics and consumer products. It operates through the following business areas: Pharmaceutical, Household products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API). Its products include APIs and intermediates and finished products such as ethical drugs, over-the-counter drugs and others.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Yuhan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yuhan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.