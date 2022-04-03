Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Will Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Black Hills’ earnings. Black Hills reported earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Hills will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.29 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Black Hills.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $562.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKH. Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Black Hills in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Hills has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Black Hills by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter valued at about $611,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 124.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after buying an additional 141,881 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKH traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.44. 524,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,839. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $61.95 and a 52-week high of $78.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.47%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

