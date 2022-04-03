Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brilliant Earth Group.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.01 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

BRLT traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 284,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.22. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 24,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $215,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Just Rocks, Inc. sold 91,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $1,316,044.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 695,144 shares of company stock worth $9,041,929.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

