Zacks: Analysts Anticipate i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.45 Million

Equities analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) will post sales of $71.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.37 million. i3 Verticals reported sales of $49.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year sales of $299.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $301.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $333.45 million, with estimates ranging from $324.72 million to $343.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.43 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on IIIV shares. TheStreet upgraded i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter worth $11,994,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,676,000 after acquiring an additional 315,358 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter worth about $5,700,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 544,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after acquiring an additional 223,163 shares during the period. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 559,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,746,000 after acquiring an additional 207,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

IIIV traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.01. 83,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,040. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $904.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.49. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

