Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.38. PGT Innovations posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.55 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $26.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

PGTI opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.47. PGT Innovations has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $44,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $232,070 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 43,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

