Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.68. Starbucks reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Starbucks.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,516,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,114,853. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $78.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.26. The company has a market cap of $105.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
