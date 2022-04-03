Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) will report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. Umpqua reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Umpqua.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Umpqua had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

In other Umpqua news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $101,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $143,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 157,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 0.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 8.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21. Umpqua has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.75%.

About Umpqua (Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Umpqua (UMPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.