Zacks: Analysts Expect Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGMGet Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.20. Allegro MicroSystems reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.75 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 15.24%. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $164,504,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,006,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,596,000 after buying an additional 718,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,379,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,102,000 after purchasing an additional 636,901 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 19.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,802,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,518,000 after buying an additional 618,266 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,255,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,419,000 after buying an additional 521,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

ALGM traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.17. The company had a trading volume of 377,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,046. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.84.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

