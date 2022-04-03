Zacks: Analysts Expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.85 Million

Equities analysts expect that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) will post $135.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $132.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.90 million. NovoCure posted sales of $134.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year sales of $556.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $551.00 million to $561.44 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $603.90 million, with estimates ranging from $578.20 million to $651.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. NovoCure’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVCR shares. Truist Financial upgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on NovoCure in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR traded up $4.81 on Tuesday, hitting $87.66. 624,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,206. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $59.57 and a 52 week high of $232.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.99. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -156.53 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $69,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 5,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $368,197.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,843 shares of company stock worth $1,551,967. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,620,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,466,123,000 after acquiring an additional 774,799 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,332,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $850,846,000 after purchasing an additional 775,189 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,615,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,906,000 after purchasing an additional 245,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,089,000 after purchasing an additional 203,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,384,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,820,000 after purchasing an additional 114,847 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

