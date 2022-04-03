Zacks: Analysts Expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Brokerages expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) to report $1.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. PerkinElmer reported sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year sales of $4.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PerkinElmer.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PKI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.37.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,082,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,630,283,000 after acquiring an additional 492,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,394,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,687,835,000 after acquiring an additional 953,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,065,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,018,417,000 after acquiring an additional 583,525 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,371,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $677,824,000 after acquiring an additional 97,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,334,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,177,000 after acquiring an additional 278,635 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PKI traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.57. 925,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $126.75 and a one year high of $203.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.47%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile (Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PerkinElmer (PKI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.