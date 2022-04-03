Zacks: Analysts Expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to Post $2.81 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.99. Primerica reported earnings of $2.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year earnings of $12.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $13.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.25 to $14.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Primerica.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.82 million. Primerica had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on PRI. StockNews.com started coverage on Primerica in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Primerica in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.57.

NYSE PRI traded up $2.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.57. The stock had a trading volume of 237,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,930. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.19. Primerica has a 12 month low of $121.22 and a 12 month high of $179.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Primerica by 4.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Primerica by 45.0% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 29.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.9% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 20,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primerica (Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primerica (PRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.