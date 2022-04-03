Zacks: Analysts Expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $406.00 Million

Brokerages expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) to post $406.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Children’s Place’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $410.00 million and the lowest is $402.00 million. Children’s Place reported sales of $435.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Children’s Place will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Children’s Place.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.17. Children’s Place had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The company had revenue of $507.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLCE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Children’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

NASDAQ:PLCE traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,396. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.55 and its 200-day moving average is $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $675.42 million, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.15.

In other Children’s Place news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Bachman acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $122,075.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth about $7,778,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,117,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,915,000 after purchasing an additional 23,438 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 3,546.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

