Zacks: Analysts Expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $506.33 Million

Analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) will report sales of $506.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $485.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $526.70 million. Titan International reported sales of $403.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $487.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.59 million. Titan International had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 28.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TWI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TWI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.47. 339,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,234. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $903.23 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 2.53. Titan International has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $15.77.

In other news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $562,991.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,341,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,418,000 after purchasing an additional 258,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,625,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,819,000 after purchasing an additional 120,123 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 730,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 24,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 423.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 568,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 460,214 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

