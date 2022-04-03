Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Will Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dominion Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Dominion Energy posted earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dominion Energy will report full year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dominion Energy.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

NYSE:D traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,736,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,102. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $86.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of D. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,683,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,353,241,000 after purchasing an additional 493,101 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,175,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,663,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,105 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,682,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,174,000 after purchasing an additional 111,748 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dominion Energy (D)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.