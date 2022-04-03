Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for I-Mab’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that I-Mab will report full-year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.54) to ($1.14). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.66) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover I-Mab.

IMAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,943,000. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,527,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,464,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,803,000 after acquiring an additional 572,142 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,365,000 after acquiring an additional 155,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,523,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,299. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.95. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $85.40.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

