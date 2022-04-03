Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vivint Smart Home’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.32). Vivint Smart Home reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($1.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.87). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vivint Smart Home.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $396.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.46 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VVNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVNT. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 539,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VVNT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.56. The stock had a trading volume of 418,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,832. Vivint Smart Home has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.74.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

