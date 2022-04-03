Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to Post $1.47 EPS

Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) will announce $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.54. Walmart posted earnings per share of $1.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.14 to $7.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $17,881,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $1,382,516.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.01. 6,978,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,273,210. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart has a 52 week low of $132.01 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The company has a market capitalization of $418.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

