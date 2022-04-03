Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) will report $53.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. Washington Trust Bancorp posted sales of $58.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $223.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $220.80 million to $225.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $238.45 million, with estimates ranging from $233.40 million to $243.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $58.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on WASH. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $120,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WASH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,131,000. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,820,000 after acquiring an additional 29,642 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 40.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 28,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 15.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 20,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

WASH stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $906.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.43. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $46.35 and a 52 week high of $60.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.20%.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

