Zacks: Brokerages Expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.80 Billion

Brokerages predict that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Altria Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.93 billion and the lowest is $4.67 billion. Altria Group reported sales of $4.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year sales of $20.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.45 billion to $21.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $21.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.47 billion to $21.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Altria Group.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.71. 5,420,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,627,267. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,063,000 after buying an additional 2,371,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,126,000 after buying an additional 1,103,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,391,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,087,000 after buying an additional 644,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,603,000 after buying an additional 346,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,078,000 after buying an additional 1,348,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altria Group (MO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.