Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.09). Ballard Power Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $36.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.84 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 109.29%.

BLDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,666,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,753,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,666 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,347,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,527,000 after acquiring an additional 678,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 310,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 19,791 shares during the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.56. 2,561,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,141,737. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.78 and a quick ratio of 14.16. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $25.59.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

