Zacks: Brokerages Expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.41 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) to report sales of $30.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.69 billion. Comcast posted sales of $27.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year sales of $122.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.52 billion to $124.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $124.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $118.07 billion to $129.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Comcast.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.48.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.70. 15,070,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,910,820. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comcast (CMCSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.