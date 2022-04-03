Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) to announce $19.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.46 million and the highest is $20.19 million. Fidus Investment reported sales of $23.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year sales of $84.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.32 million to $86.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $94.19 million, with estimates ranging from $89.50 million to $98.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.41 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 128.37% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

FDUS has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Hovde Group cut shares of Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fidus Investment in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidus Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDUS. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 10.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 2.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 53,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth about $26,000. 21.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FDUS traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,374. Fidus Investment has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $500.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.32%.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

