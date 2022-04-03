Zacks: Brokerages Expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $97.20 Million

Analysts expect that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) will announce $97.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Points International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.20 million and the lowest is $93.20 million. Points International posted sales of $65.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year sales of $444.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $437.90 million to $450.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $492.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. Points International had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PCOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Points International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Points International in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Points International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

NASDAQ PCOM opened at $18.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.90. Points International has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.55 million, a PE ratio of -614.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

