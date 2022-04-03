Zacks: Brokerages Expect SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $342.30 Million

Equities analysts expect SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) to post sales of $342.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SouthState’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $337.50 million to $346.00 million. SouthState posted sales of $358.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SouthState will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SouthState.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. SouthState had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SSB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SouthState in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price target on SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on SouthState from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SouthState presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.34.

SSB stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.09. 612,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,969. SouthState has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $93.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $129,275.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $420,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,285 shares of company stock worth $796,555 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SouthState by 102.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in SouthState in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

