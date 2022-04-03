Zacks: Brokerages Expect Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.46 Billion

Brokerages expect Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) to post $3.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Westlake’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.86 billion and the lowest is $3.13 billion. Westlake reported sales of $2.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake will report full year sales of $13.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.88 billion to $15.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.24 billion to $15.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Westlake.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WLK. StockNews.com raised shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Westlake from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Westlake presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Westlake stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.64. 593,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,559. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Westlake has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $127.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 10,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,301,958.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,090 shares of company stock worth $4,720,673 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLK. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 402.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 43,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 535.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 40.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 15,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Westlake by 1,832.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 561,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,151,000 after buying an additional 532,193 shares in the last quarter.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

