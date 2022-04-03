Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HZO. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.40.

MarineMax stock opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.22. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $38.56 and a twelve month high of $70.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $852.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.77.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $472.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $72,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

